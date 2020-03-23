Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,999,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 2,077,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 2,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 80,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 652,963 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 549,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,287,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

