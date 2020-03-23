Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4632 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32.

Bancolombia has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NYSE:CIB traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. 576,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,506. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

