Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Kellogg worth $91,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,256 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kellogg by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of K traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. 81,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

