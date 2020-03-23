Bank of America Corp DE Has $100 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Burlington Stores worth $99,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Third Point LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,066,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 687,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,842,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after buying an additional 509,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $7.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.54. 43,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

