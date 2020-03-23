Bank of America Corp DE Has $95.05 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 779,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $95,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.