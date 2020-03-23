Bank of America Downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Underperform

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. 846,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,092. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.