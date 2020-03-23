Bank of America Downgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Underperform

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,025,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,724,000 after buying an additional 1,110,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

