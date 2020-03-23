Bank of America Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $15.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $16.72 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

