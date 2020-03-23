Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a coverage optimism score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Bank of America's ranking:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.08. 181,352,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,299,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

