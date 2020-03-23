Bank of America Reaffirms Hold Rating for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. 3,219,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Invesco’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,825,000 after purchasing an additional 313,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,577,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,058,000 after buying an additional 524,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,286,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,692,000 after buying an additional 1,299,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after buying an additional 11,199,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.