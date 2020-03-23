Bank of America Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Buy

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.05. 5,428,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,091,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $126,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

