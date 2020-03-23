Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) vs. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NYSE:NRDBY) Financial Review

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 1.58 $177.07 million $3.69 4.23 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $11.65 billion 1.74 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.97% 21.09% 1.55% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 14.94% 4.91% 0.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 3 1 0 2.25 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

