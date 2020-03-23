Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 343,766 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.24% of LPL Financial worth $166,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of LPLA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

