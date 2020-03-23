Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Entergy worth $171,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.20. 13,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,721. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

