Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of IHS Markit worth $186,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. 633,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.