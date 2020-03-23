Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $185,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 524,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after buying an additional 83,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.25. 21,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,593. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

