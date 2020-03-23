Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $171.77 Million Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Verisign worth $171,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 84,385 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. 118,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.38. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.59 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

