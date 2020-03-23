Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $177.68 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Ball worth $177,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,396,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 497,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,444,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,383,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.