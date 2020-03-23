Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $188.95 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Parker-Hannifin worth $188,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

NYSE PH traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $101.43. 126,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.