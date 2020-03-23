Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,464 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $160,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,832. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

