Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 241,770 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of AmerisourceBergen worth $181,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 156,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,343. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

