Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 149,571 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Cadence Design Systems worth $158,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after buying an additional 1,399,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 641,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,396 shares of company stock worth $21,042,772 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

