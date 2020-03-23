Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 154,480 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Kroger worth $190,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $25,971,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

