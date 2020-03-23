Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 162,809 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Equifax worth $186,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 32,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.35 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

