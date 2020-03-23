Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 183,559 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of United Continental worth $162,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.