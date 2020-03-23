Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 361,385 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 361,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.95% of Targa Resources worth $184,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. 34,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Targa Resources from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.