Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,338 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of SBA Communications worth $183,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,862,000 after buying an additional 94,584 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,977,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

SBAC traded down $11.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.02. The company had a trading volume of 126,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,493. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $191.59 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

