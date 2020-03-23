Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 438,069 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Tyson Foods worth $188,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. 503,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,952. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

