Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,266 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $186,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.15. 10,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.19 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

