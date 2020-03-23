Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.35.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN opened at $24.97 on Monday. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

