Barclays Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €47.50 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €47.50 ($55.23) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.67 ($91.47).

Shares of SAX opened at €40.18 ($46.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -155.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.66. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

