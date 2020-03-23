Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €44.30 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €44.30 ($51.51) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.07 ($52.41).

Shares of ZAL opened at €29.61 ($34.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.18. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

