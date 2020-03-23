Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,993,892 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993,892 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 0.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fastenal worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $28.20. 601,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

