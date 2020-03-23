Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.51 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002070 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LATOKEN, GOPAX and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $188.51 million and $58.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,571,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, CPDAX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Ethfinex, Huobi, Radar Relay, WazirX, Kyber Network, Binance, Zebpay, GOPAX, Upbit, Livecoin, Koinex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Liqui, IDCM, IDEX, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

