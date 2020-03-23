Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Tops $28,770.31

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $28,770.31 and $148.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00619886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008442 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

