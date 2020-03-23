Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $50.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 270.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

