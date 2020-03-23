Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.62 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Beam has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $15.62 million and $113.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004027 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 57,965,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

