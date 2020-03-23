BeatzCoin Trading Up 40.7% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $216,690.37 and $12.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000170 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000112 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,438,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

