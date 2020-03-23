Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,462 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $147,349,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,029,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,086,000 after purchasing an additional 253,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $220.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.65 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

