Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.28 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 11,975,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,171,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,261,000. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.