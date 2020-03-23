Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. 9,423,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,332,015. The stock has a market cap of $634.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

