Beiersdorf (BEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR: BEI) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Beiersdorf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Beiersdorf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/4/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €118.00 ($137.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Beiersdorf was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €88.44 ($102.84) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Beiersdorf AG has a 12 month low of €84.72 ($98.51) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

