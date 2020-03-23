Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 4,801 ($63.15) to GBX 4,180 ($54.99) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,285.64 ($56.38).

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 135 ($1.78) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,014 ($26.49). The stock had a trading volume of 746,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,568.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,508.04.

Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

