Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$36,900.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider Jan Harris acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.15 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of A$36,900.00 ($26,170.21).

Shares of ASX:BEN traded down A$0.78 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$5.67 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 5,458,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of A$10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a one year low of A$6.40 ($4.54) and a one year high of A$11.74 ($8.33).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

