Berenberg Bank Upgrades DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to “Hold”

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DPUKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $6.25. 7,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.81. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

