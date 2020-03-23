Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

BHLB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 503,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

