Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 799.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,260 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,927 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,400,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.68. 154,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,873. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.