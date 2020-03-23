BetProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $42,434.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.02672728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

