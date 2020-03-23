Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -50.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,850 shares of company stock worth $5,870,332 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.