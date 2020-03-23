BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Position Decreased by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475,934 shares during the period. BGC Partners makes up approximately 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.89% of BGC Partners worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 760.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 385,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 462,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 299.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. 3,411,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,594. The company has a market cap of $983.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

